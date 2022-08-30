FIRST ALERT - Brighter skies and drier to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A subtle change in the weather pattern will bring more sunshine to the region and a few days of rain-free weather to end the week.

Plenty of moisture in the atmosphere will be replaced by a drying trend starting on Wednesday. More seasonably weather returns for the Labor Day weekend.

WEDNESDAY

Skies will likely be mostly cloudy again early on Wednesday and will then give way to fair skies through the afternoon. While moisture will be on the decrease, enough will remain for a stray shower or two in the afternoon with the chances at just 20%. High temperatures will be warmer than the last several days with temperatures will be in the middle 80s at the beach and upper 80s to near 90.

Brighter skies and just a slight chance of a shower. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

Drier weather will continue through Thursday and Friday with a rain-free forecast. Temperatures will remain seasonably warm as afternoon temperatures climb back into the middle and upper 80s.

Dry weather returns to end the week. (WMBF)

LABOR DAY WEEEKND

The Labor Day weekend will feature a return to typical early September weather with a mix of sun and clouds each day. A few showers or storms will be possible at times with the chance a 30% on Saturday and 20% on Labor Day. No heavy or widespread rain is expected. Temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 80s.

Seasonably warm this weekend with just a few showers. (WMBF)

