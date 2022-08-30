Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FCC: Wireless carriers keeping track of your location, storing it for months

Wireless carriers are reportedly storing your smartphone location data.
Wireless carriers are reportedly storing your smartphone location data.(Alexpunker via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your cellphone carrier might know more about your daily life than you realize.

According to carrier letters made public last week by the Federal Communications Commission, the country’s largest wireless carriers know where you are every time you make a phone call or use your data connection.

The companies routinely hold onto that location information for months and sometimes provide it to law enforcement.

The letters showed that smartphones constantly communicate with cell towers, giving carriers specific Global Positioning System coordinates.

Officials are calling on the FCC enforcement bureau to investigate whether wireless carriers are doing enough to tell customers how their information is handled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two areas to watch in the tropics for the chance of development
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form midweek, tropics turning active
Chef Swap at The Beach
Celebrity chef brings cooking competition to Myrtle Beach restaurants
1 hurt, another in custody after assault at Myrtle Beach hotel parking lot
Lanes closed after crash 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
Lanes closed after 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
South Carolina patrols along with other law enforcement agencies work together for the Hands...
S.C., N.C. law enforcement conduct ‘Hands Across the Border’ campaign to deter dangerous driving

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Construction of dozens of tiny homes for vets nearly finished
Brighter skies and just a slight chance of a shower.
FIRST ALERT - Brighter skies and drier to end the week
Jeremiah Nance - Scotland County Jail
Third suspect arrested in Scotland County murder
The White House says President Joe Biden will push his Safer America Plan, including an assault...
LIVE: Biden speaks about crime, gun control in swing state Pennsylvania
Rockstar Cheer gym in Greenville, SC
Lawyers say ‘coven of sexual predators’ surrounded Rockstar Cheer