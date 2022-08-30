Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Driver hospitalized, power out after single-car crash in Horry County

Driver hospitalized, power out after single-car crash in Horry County
Driver hospitalized, power out after single-car crash in Horry County(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is hospitalized with injuries after a single-vehicle crash into a utility pole on Hwy 707.

Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are blocked on Hwy 707 and Big Block Road.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. HCFR responded to the call at 7:51 a.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Most models indicate the system passing north of the Caribbean Islands this week and then...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form midweek, tropics turning active
Chef Swap at The Beach
Celebrity chef brings cooking competition to Myrtle Beach restaurants
1 hurt, another in custody after assault at Myrtle Beach hotel parking lot
Lanes closed after crash 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
Lanes closed after 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
South Carolina patrols along with other law enforcement agencies work together for the Hands...
S.C., N.C. law enforcement conduct ‘Hands Across the Border’ campaign to deter dangerous driving

Latest News

Lanes closed after crash 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
Lanes closed after 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $3.08 on Sunday with the most expensive was selling...
S.C. gas prices remain mostly flat over last week
2 hurt in Saturday night motorcycle crash on Highway 544
2 hurt in Saturday night motorcycle crash on Highway 544
Injuries reported in pair of Marion County crashes on Highway 501
Injuries reported in pair of Marion County crashes on Highway 501