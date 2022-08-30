Driver hospitalized, power out after single-car crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is hospitalized with injuries after a single-vehicle crash into a utility pole on Hwy 707.

Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are blocked on Hwy 707 and Big Block Road.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. HCFR responded to the call at 7:51 a.m.

