Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dale Earnhardt, Jr., to race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday night

The No. 3 Sun Drop car will race in CARS Tour event.
Earnhardt Jr., will race in the CARS Tour event on Wednesday night at 7:30.
Earnhardt Jr., will race in the CARS Tour event on Wednesday night at 7:30.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Driving a car painted in the throwback bright green Sun Drop paint scheme, Dale Earnhardt, Jr., will race on Wednesday night at the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway.

“I came to North Wilkesboro so many times as a kid,” Earnhardt said in a press release. “It’s a special place. I never thought I’d get a chance to race around here again. To put this program together with Sun Drop, who sponsored my late model in ‘93, I wouldn’t want it any other way. They were with my dad for years and one of my first sponsors. Seeing the Sun Drop Chevy at Wilkesboro again will bring back some great memories for me.”

Earnhardt Jr. will enter the Window World 125 CARS Tour event at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Aug. 31. The race will mark the NASCAR Hall of Famer’s first late model stock car start since 1997 and his first race at North Wilkesboro since 1995.

The car will bear a very close resemblance to the car Earnhardt Jr., ran in the early 1990s, including at North Wilkesboro in 1993. Dale Earnhardt, Sr., won five NASCAR Cup Series races at the track.

The event on Wednesday begins with a concert at 5:45 featuring Dirty Grass Soul. Driver introductions are set to begin at 7 p.m. and the race will begin at 7:30 p.m. The track is located at 381 Speedway Lane in North Wilkesboro.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chef Swap at The Beach
Celebrity chef brings cooking competition to Myrtle Beach restaurants
There are now three areas of interest in the Altantic.
FIRST ALERT: Watching three areas in the Atlantic
Driver hospitalized, power out after single-car crash in Horry County
Driver hospitalized, power out after single-car crash in Horry County
Travis S. Norbury (Left) and Matthew L. Lewis (Right) have been charged with 23 total counts of...
2 Horry County men arrested, charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of minors
The two-inch steel cylinders can be sold individually or in packs as refills to recharge...
Buying whipped cream chargers will now require ID in New York

Latest News

Sir Big Spur can't go to USC games this year, so he spends game days at his new home in...
University of South Carolina announces new name for live mascot
WATCH: Conway battles Myrtle Beach for Victory Bell
WATCH: Conway battles Myrtle Beach for Victory Bell
WMBF Extra Point Logo
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 1
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold leaves the field on a cart after getting injured...
Panthers’ Darnold, Gonzalez out multiple weeks with injuries
WMBF EXTRA POINT - AUG 26 2022 PT 2