Abortion ban faces exceptions fight in South Carolina House

Protesters who support more abortion restrictions and protestors who upset at the recent U.S....
Protesters who support more abortion restrictions and protestors who upset at the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling removing protections for abortions demonstrate in the lobby of the South Carolina Statehouse on June 28, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Some South Carolina lawmakers who oppose abortion are being cautious when it comes to tightening the state's already restrictive laws even further. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, paving the way for states to enact total bans if they choose to do so. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)(Jeffrey Collins | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - South Carolina House members plan to debate a new total ban on abortion Tuesday with no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest even as some Republicans in the GOP-dominated chamber suggested they can’t vote for the bill as written.

But if the exceptions are put into the bill, the chamber’s most conservative members could join with Democrats to kill the bill too.

On the day before the debate, one of the most conservative House lawmakers said 20 Republicans have signed his letter saying they would not commit to voting for the total ban with exceptions.

If those 20 vote no along with the House’s 43 Democrats, the bill would be defeated. If it passes, the bill would go to the state Senate.

