5-month investigation leads to arrest in Darlington overdose death

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a man died of a drug overdose.

In March, deputies responded to a home in the 2100 block of Lamar Hwy in which a 57-year-old man had died from a fentanyl overdose.

After a five-month investigation, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office charged Chrystal Dawn Blackburn with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly giving the man the drugs that ultimately caused his death.

No further information is currently available.

DCSO said as this is a criminal case that is currently pending in Circuit Court, the release of additional information may hinder the investigation and or prosecution of this case.

