Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

5-month investigation leads to arrest in Darlington overdose death

Chrystal Dawn Blackburn
Chrystal Dawn Blackburn(DARLINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter after a man died of a drug overdose.

In March, deputies responded to a home in the 2100 block of Lamar Hwy in which a 57-year-old man had died from a fentanyl overdose.

After a five-month investigation, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office charged Chrystal Dawn Blackburn with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly giving the man the drugs that ultimately caused his death.

No further information is currently available.

DCSO said as this is a criminal case that is currently pending in Circuit Court, the release of additional information may hinder the investigation and or prosecution of this case.

Stay with WMBF for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two areas to watch in the tropics for the chance of development
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form midweek, tropics turning active
Chef Swap at The Beach
Celebrity chef brings cooking competition to Myrtle Beach restaurants
1 hurt, another in custody after assault at Myrtle Beach hotel parking lot
Lanes closed after crash 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
Lanes closed after 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
South Carolina patrols along with other law enforcement agencies work together for the Hands...
S.C., N.C. law enforcement conduct ‘Hands Across the Border’ campaign to deter dangerous driving

Latest News

The Georgetown Police Department says a search is underway after one person was injured in a...
1 injured in Georgetown shooting
.
VIDEO: S.C., N.C. law enforcement conduct “Hands Across the Border” campaign to deter dangerous driving
.
VIDEO: 2 dead after shooting at Florence apartment complex, police say
.
VIDEO: Kyle Church bond hearing