2 Horry County men arrested, charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of minors

(Source: Horry County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two Horry County men have been arrested in connection to an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Travis S. Norbury, 28, of Conway, S.C., and Matthew Lamar Lewis, 24, of Loris, S.C., have been charged with 23 total counts of sexual exploitation of minors.

Investigators with the ICAC Task Force received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Norbury and Lewis.

The ICAC Task Force worked with Horry County Sheriff’s Office to make the arrests.

Investigators stated that both men had distributed files of sexual abuse material.

Norbury, arrested Aug. 30, is charged with 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Lewis, arrested Aug. 29, is charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the S.C. Attorney General’s office, the arrests are unrelated.

Both men were booked into the J Reuben Long Detention Center and released on bond.

