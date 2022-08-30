1 injured in Georgetown shooting

Submit a Tip
By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a search is underway after one person was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Maj. Nelson Brown says officers responded to a home on Prince Street around 1 a.m. for a disturbance and located a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Brown says officers have identified 25-year-old Stevion Marsh, from Georgetown, as a person of interest in the case.

Officers say Marsh is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or the police tip line at 843-545-4400.

