Woman in custody after dropping crack cocaine during traffic stop, Marlboro County Sheriff says

Pamela Michelle Starling
Pamela Michelle Starling(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina woman is in custody after dropping ”a quantity of crack cocaine” during a routine traffic stop.

On Thursday, at around 9:00 p.m., deputies with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s pulled a car over on South Church St. Extension in the McColl area of Marlboro County for speeding/too fast for conditions.

The driver, Pamela Michelle Starling, 47 of Maxton, N.C. told deputies she did not have a valid driver’s license and was asked to step out of the vehicle.

While standing outside the vehicle, Starling dropped onto the road “a quantity of crack cocaine.”

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found 33 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 9.5 grams of suspected cocaine, 3.3 grams of suspected fentanyl, 56 grams of marijuana, 3.8 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 8 oxycodone pills, and $1,088.00 U.S. currency.

Starling was charged with trafficking methamphetamine between 28 and 100 grams, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute crack or cocaine base and driving under suspension.

She was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

