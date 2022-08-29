Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

University of South Carolina announces new name for live mascot

Sir Big Spur can't go to USC games this year, so he spends game days at his new home in...
Sir Big Spur can't go to USC games this year, so he spends game days at his new home in Edgefield.(WRDW)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina Athletics announced the new name for their live gamecock mascot.

According to officials, the live mascot will now be known as “The General” in honor of the Revolutionary War General Thomas Sumter, whose nickname “Fighting Gamecock” created the original moniker for South Carolina athletics.

“We know Gamecock fans are passionate about our traditions and seeing the live mascot at games and other Athletics events is something they look forward to,” South Carolina Deputy Athletics Director Eric Nichols said. “When we realized that we would have to change his name to keep that tradition alive, it seemed fitting to go back to where ‘Gamecocks’ got started.”

Officials said “The General” will continue to represent the school through a partnership with its new owners, Beth and Van Clark. The university was forced to change the name due to a dispute with the gamecock’s previous owner over the title “Sir Big Spur,” which neither the university nor the Athletics Department owned the rights to.

The Athletics Departments said they took input from the Clarks, staff and fans to create the new name.

In addition to the new nickname, “The General” will also have a new perch at this weekend’s game. The Athletic Department and the Clarks are creating a “C” for it to sit on. They said the design aims to replicate the team’s block C logo.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hurt, another in custody after assault at Myrtle Beach hotel parking lot
Four waves in the tropics to watch!
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form midweek, tropics turning active
Lanes closed after crash 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
Lanes closed after 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
South Carolina patrols along with other law enforcement agencies work together for the Hands...
S.C., N.C. law enforcement conduct ‘Hands Across the Border’ campaign to deter dangerous driving

Latest News

.
VIDEO: S.C., N.C. law enforcement conduct “Hands Across the Border” campaign to deter dangerous driving
.
VIDEO: 2 dead after shooting at Florence apartment complex, police say
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Police C.A.P.T.U.R.E program uses cameras to help solve crimes
A judge denied bond for Kyle Church on Monday. He's accused of shooting and killing Wendy Cook,...
Judge denies bond for man accused of killing Dillon County elementary school principal
Florence police were called Sunday night to Sedgefield apartments where they said a woman was...
Florence County coroner releases identities in apartment complex murder-suicide