Seventh suspect charged in connection to deadly Marlboro County nightclub shooting

Omarion Ny-Sene Fair
Omarion Ny-Sene Fair(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities arrested a seventh suspect in connection to a deadly nightclub shooting in the Pee Dee.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said Omarion “OD” Ny-Sene Fair, 20, of Bennettsville, was taken into custody on Aug. 18. He’s charged with three counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Fair’s arrested is in reference to a July 24 shooting at The Spot nightclub on Highway 15-401 East in Bennettsville.

According to the sheriff’s office, responding deputies learned that four people had been shot in the incident. They were each taken to hospitals by civilians.

One of the victims, 28-year-old Lancetausha Pouncy, 28, of Bennettsville, died as a result of the shooting.

In the weeks since six other men have been charged in connection to the incident.

Fair’s bond was denied during a bond hearing at the Marlboro County Magistrate’s office.

At the time of Fair’s arrest, he was out on bond for armed robbery, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and assault and battery by mob.

