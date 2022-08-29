S.C., N.C. law enforcement conduct ‘Hands Across the Border’ campaign to deter dangerous driving

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - With Labor Day weekend right around the corner, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is on high alert for people who are driving under the influence.

“That is our purpose to save lives and reduce fatalities in South Carolina and in North Carolina as well too,” said Master Trooper Brian Lee

South Carolina law enforcement officers set up shop on Highway 17, with law enforcement from Georgetown County and North Carolina for the annual “Hands Across the Border” DUI campaign.

The officers would check each car one by one for anything illegal. Others would use their K9 dogs to sniff out illegal substances.

Officials said they are using a “no excuse, no exception” policy for those who choose to drink and drive during the 100 deadly days of summer.

“We want people to understand that we are getting close to the end of 100 deadly days of summer. And with that closing out, we want to go along with North Carolina and do what is called hands across the border,” said Lee.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s latest 2020 data, South Carolina saw 315 DUI fatalities.

This initiative’s purpose is to reduce alcohol-related fatalities across the United States.

The program is also a part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

“We want people to not drink and drive. We want people to wear their seatbelts and avoid speed limits. So, our main purpose is to let them know we are out here checking people and making sure they are doing the right thing,” said Lee.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, alcohol is a factor in one out of every four traffic deaths in the state.

The Hands Across the Border campaign will continue until Labor Day.

