Report: Victim found in roadway in Conway area shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The Horry County Police Department said officers were called around 1 p.m. Saturday to Old Highway 90 and Edge Road for a report about a shooting.

An incident report shows that when officer arrived they found a victim in the road and was bleeding from his upper left torso area.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but his condition has not been released.

Police said that they found spent shell casings in the 400 block of Edge Road.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.

