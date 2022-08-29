Submit a Tip
Motions hearing in Murdaugh case set for Monday

A judge will hear testimony from four agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division...
A judge will hear testimony from four agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in the murder case of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh as part of discovery on Monday.(Colleton County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Quinlan and Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge will hear testimony from four agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in the murder case of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh as part of discovery on Monday.

According to the motions filed, SLED is also expected to provide incident reports, notes, search warrants and affidavits in Monday’s hearing.

Alex Murdaugh’s attorney Dick Harpootlian told reporters on Aug. 17 that the state has yet to hand over any evidence they have in the deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son.

In another motion, the state is set to ask for a protective order, or gag order, preventing people involved from discussing details of the case outside of the courtroom.

The state’s reasoning is that the murders are generating a lot of public attention and the evidence in the case has sensitive information.

Judge Clifton Newman previously denied a gag order in early August.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

The hearing is set to begin at 10 a.m. in Colleton County.

Alex Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to charges that he murdered his wife and son.

