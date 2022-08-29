Marion County Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect accused of stealing deputy’s vehicle, leading them on chase

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man accused of stealing a Marion County deputy’s vehicle and leading deputies on a chase into North Carolina has been identified.

The sheriff’s office said warrants have been issued for 36-year-old Emmanuel Godbolt of Marion for grand larceny and failure to stop for a blue light.

Deputies were called to the MUSC hospital in Marion County for a disturbance. It’s there that they said Godbolt, who was admitted as a psychiatric patient, took control of the deputy’s vehicle and left the area.

Several agencies assisted in the chase and made its way into Robeson County.

Authorities said Godbolt ended up surrendering around mile marker 44 in Robeson County.

He is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center where he’s being held on a $100,000 on an eluding arrest charge. He will eventually be extradited to Marion County where the sheriff’s office will be served with additional warrants.

According to the public index, Godbolt has been in and out of jail several times in Marion County.

Back in June, he was arrested after police said he robbed the TD Bank in Marion. He was later arrested in Florence County on an unrelated charge.

