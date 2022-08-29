Man charged after barricading himself into Myrtle Beach motel, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged following an hours-long police standoff incident at the Happy Holiday Motel last week.

Darryl Dashawn Jones, 35, of Myrtle Beach, was taken into custody on Aug. 23 by Myrtle Beach Police after barricading himself into a room at the motel.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police: Suspect in custody after hours-long Ocean Blvd. motel standoff

Jones originally called police to report larceny, when officers learned Jones was wanted for a parole violation.

According to MBPD, when they attempted to take him into custody, Jones swallowed “several baggies of unknown substance” and upon arrest was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Jones has been charged with resisting arrest and is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.