Lanes closed after 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes are closed in the area of Highway 544 and Lilac Road in Myrtle Beach after a three-vehicle crash

Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes of traffic are closed and asks drivers to avoid the area for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid possible delays.

HCFR says no one is being taken to the hospital currently.

Crews were dispatched to the call at 8:00 a.m.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. No further information is available at this time.

