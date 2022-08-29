Submit a Tip
Judge sentences Georgetown County man to 25 years after 4th drug conviction

Jabyron Richards
Jabyron Richards(Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge sentenced a repeat drug offender to more than two decades in prison.

Jabyron Richards, 42, of Andrews was convicted on Wednesday on several charges including trafficking cocaine and crack cocaine.

It was his fourth conviction on drug distribution or possession with intent to distribute charges.

Richards has prior drug convictions that date back to 1999.

The most recent conviction stemmed from December 2019 when officers went to his home to arrest him on pending warrants.

Authorities said while executing the arrest warrant, Richardson had multiple drugs and there was evidence of manufacturing or “cooking” crack cocaine. They added that he had multiple oxycodone pills and suboxone strips without a prescription.

Officers said that they confiscated a ledger from Richards’ home that detailed his drug sales, along with his cellphone that contained text messages arranging drug deals.

Judge Alison R. Lee sentenced Richards to 25 years in prison.

The trafficking charges are violent, serious, no-parole offenses, so he must serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for supervised release.

