Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘I freaked out,’ Man wins $300,000 from $10 lottery ticket while visiting friends out of state

A Georgia man visiting friends in South Carolina won $300,000 on a $10 lottery ticket.
A Georgia man visiting friends in South Carolina won $300,000 on a $10 lottery ticket.(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A Georgia man is celebrating his visit to South Carolina after the lottery ticket he happened to buy won him $300,000.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced the Atlanta native won the prize while visiting friends.

The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket, WHNS reports.

According to the winner, he “freaked out” when he saw that he won.

“I ran back in the store and gave the clerk a hug,” the unnamed winner said.

He told lottery officials that his first purchase was a new car for his next trip to South Carolina.

“I’m extremely happy,” he said. “I’ll definitely visit South Carolina more.”

The Lil Cricket store received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hurt, another in custody after assault at Myrtle Beach hotel parking lot
Four waves in the tropics to watch!
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form midweek, tropics turning active
Lanes closed after crash 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
Lanes closed after 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
South Carolina patrols along with other law enforcement agencies work together for the Hands...
S.C., N.C. law enforcement conduct ‘Hands Across the Border’ campaign to deter dangerous driving

Latest News

.
VIDEO: S.C., N.C. law enforcement conduct “Hands Across the Border” campaign to deter dangerous driving
.
VIDEO: 2 dead after shooting at Florence apartment complex, police say
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Police C.A.P.T.U.R.E program uses cameras to help solve crimes
Eastern Kentucky natives Halfway to Hazard, Tyler Booth and Taylor Austin Dye will join T....
‘Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water’ flood relief telethon partners with Gray TV stations
People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later...
7-year-old girl killed by 400-pound stone statue at hotel while on European vacation