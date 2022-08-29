Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Georgetown juveniles lie to deputies about abduction, sheriff’s office says

Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday night to the...
Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday night to the Kensington community.(WMBF/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After investigating an attempted juvenile abduction, deputies say they learned that the report was made up.

Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday night to the Kensington community.

Deputies worked through the evening and all day Sunday looking through the neighborhood, questioning witnesses, obtaining video, re-interviewing victims and reconstructing the crime scene.

Through this process, several inconsistencies were noticed. Afterward, two juveniles took back their statements and admitted the report was made up, the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office did not say if the juveniles will face any charges after the incident, but they did thank the residents for their help.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hurt, another in custody after assault at Myrtle Beach hotel parking lot
2 hurt in Saturday night motorcycle crash on Highway 544
2 hurt in Saturday night motorcycle crash on Highway 544
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Myrtle Beach police searching for truck that drove through fire scene
First responders urging safety after truck drives through scene of fire in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 2 dead after shooting at Florence apartment complex, police say
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Police C.A.P.T.U.R.E program uses cameras to help solve crimes
The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking anyone with surveillance cameras outside of their...
C.A.P.T.U.R.E: Police urge community to join camera program to help solve crimes
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
2 dead after shooting at Florence apartment complex, police say