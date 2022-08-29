FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely to form midweek, tropics turning active

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Here we go. As we approach the peak of hurricane season, we are watching four chances of development. One of those chances has a HIGH chance of becoming a tropical depression by this week. This is the same system we gave you the First Alert to last Monday!

OVERVIEW

The main focal point for the week ahead will be in the Central Tropical Atlantic. A broad area of low pressure is producing a large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers. Although environmental conditions ahead of the system are currently only marginal favorable, some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly toward the west and then west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph, toward the waters east and northeast of the Leeward Islands. The chance of development is at 50% for the next two days and 80% for the next five days.

Four waves in the tropics to watch! (WMBF)

Meanwhile, a small low pressure system located about 600 miles east of Bermuda continues to produce limited shower activity. Strong upper-level winds and dry air are expected to limit significant development of this system while it drifts southward over the central Atlantic during the next day or so, and the low is likely to dissipate by midweek. The chance of development remains low at 10% for the next two and five days.

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa late today or tonight. Some gradual development of the system is possible after that time while it moves generally westward across the far eastern tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is at 30% for the next five days.

Finally, a trough of low pressure could develop over the northwestern Caribbean Sea during the middle part of this week. Environmental conditions could support some slow development of the system thereafter while it moves generally west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. The chance of development remains low at 20% over the next five days.

LOOKING AHEAD

We want to reiterate that there is no threat to the Carolinas or United States at this point.

However, as we look ahead, we do want to focus on the highest chance of development for this week. With an 80% chance of development over the next five days, models are starting to agree on a general direction of where this system could go within the next week.

A spread of more than 800 miles is a lot when it comes to the path of a storm. What this means? Watch and wait. (WMBF)

New model data likes a general northwest track over the next 5-7 days, from there? It’s too far out to tell. It’s also important to know that the data we’re looking at right now is predicting where the low pressure/center of this system will form.

Not only is the position predicted but the strength of the system is also being predicted by each model run. Until we can actually see a center of circulation form, these models will continue to be all over the place. Notice the large spread in spaghetti? We’re talking the outliers with more than 800 miles in between them. What does this mean? Watch and wait. It’s too early to talk specifics but it’s also a good reminder than you need to have a plan for this season. If you don’t have one, now is the time.

Both the GFS and Euro like a system well developed to our east/southeast by next Monday. (WMBF)

Let’s take it a day at a time. Let’s keep hoping for that trend to be further east and not west. For now, we’ll focus on the chance of development. Be sure to stay updated with the First Alert Weather Team for all things when it comes to this hurricane season.

