FIRST ALERT: Showers & storms to start the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A stationary front offshore will provide just enough moisture for a nasty start to the work week. Teachers, parents, kids and anyone headed out the door today will need the rain gear.

TODAY

Clouds continue and the showers & storms have been quite active already this morning. Rain chances today are at 60% and off & on showers will continue through the entire day today. Clouds will limit temperatures to the lower 80s for both the Grand Strand and inland areas.

Highs will climb into the lower 80s today but most of the day is spent in the 70s. (WMBF)

A sea breeze should develop today, providing another round of showers & storms this afternoon. The highest rain chance today is at 60% for the beaches. Meanwhile, inland those rain chances are at 40%. Today is the best chance of rain all week long.

Off & on showers continue today with waves of rain to start the week. (WMBF)

MIDWEEK

As the low pressure system moves to the northeast, majority of the moisture will be pulled away from the Carolinas, resulting in just a few scattered showers and storms both Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances are at 40% with the middle 80s for highs on Tuesday. While it’s not a washout, a traditional pattern of partly cloudy skies early will be accompanied by rain chances Tuesday afternoon. Not everyone will see the rain.

We climb into the mid-upper 80s by midweek. (WMBF)

An approaching cold front on Wednesday will slide through the region Wednesday night. The front will bring a 30% chance of showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s for both the beaches and inland areas. Wednesday will not be a washout but scattered showers and storms are expected along the front, mainly in the afternoon hours.

END OF THE WEEK

The end of the week features drier air for Thursday & Friday. Rain chances fall to 0% for Thursday before a few scattered showers return for Friday afternoon. Highs will fall into the mid 80s for the weekend with rain chances at 20-30% for the weekend forecast.

Highs will climb into the mid-upper 80s before the cold front moves in on Wednesday. (WMBF)

