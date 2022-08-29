Dunkin’ Donuts offers teachers free coffee Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Dunkin’ Donuts is saying thank you to our teachers.

In celebration of all local educators, participating Dunkin’ restaurants are treating teachers to a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday, September 1.

MB Dunkin' (Dunkin' Donuts MB Facebook)

There is a limit of one free medium coffee per teacher. No purchase is necessary.

This promotion excludes cold brew and nitro cold brew.

To learn more visit www.dunkindonuts.com.

Additional charges may apply. Participation may vary.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.