Dunkin’ Donuts offers teachers free coffee Thursday

Dunkin' Donuts offers free coffee to teachers on Sept. 1, 2022.
Dunkin' Donuts offers free coffee to teachers on Sept. 1, 2022.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Dunkin’ Donuts is saying thank you to our teachers.

In celebration of all local educators, participating Dunkin’ restaurants are treating teachers to a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday, September 1.

MB Dunkin'
MB Dunkin'

There is a limit of one free medium coffee per teacher. No purchase is necessary.

This promotion excludes cold brew and nitro cold brew.

To learn more visit www.dunkindonuts.com.

Additional charges may apply. Participation may vary.

Lanes closed after crash 3-car crash in Myrtle Beach area
2 hurt in Saturday night motorcycle crash on Highway 544

