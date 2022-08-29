Submit a Tip
DHEC holding hiring event for onsite wastewater inspectors across S.C.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’re interested in protecting people’s health and the environment, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control may want to hire you.

The agency is hosting a rapid hire event to recruit onsite wastewater inspectors.

The onsite wastewater inspectors work within DHEC’s Bureau of Environmental Health Services to conduct inspections and evaluations of sites for the purposes of permitting septic systems and making sure they are compliant with state regulations.

“The maintenance and upkeep of a septic system is the responsibility of the owner, but DHEC has an essential role in assuring these systems are properly permitted to begin with and that the permittees or owners have the information and resources they need to keep them functioning for years to come,” said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC’s Division of Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention and Enforcement. “A broken or improperly installed or maintained septic system can lead to serious health and environmental risks, and our onsite wastewater inspectors help keep those risks to a minimum.”

There are over 20 positions open.

Rapid hire events will be taking place at these locations.

Spartanburg: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Spartanburg Office, 151 East Wood Street, Spartanburg

Florence: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Florence Office, 145 East Cheves St., Florence

Columbia: 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 15, DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Columbia Office, 8500 Farrow Road, Columbia

Applying ahead of time is encouraged, but not required.

Online applications are available here:

