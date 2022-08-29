Celebrity chef brings cooking competition to Myrtle Beach restaurants

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach and 12 Grand Strand restaurants will be featured on a new cooking competition show.

Visit Myrtle Beach partnered with The Workshop Content Studios to develop “Chef Swap at The Beach.”

Chef Amanda Freitag will take chefs out of their resident kitchens and swap them into each other’s restaurant to prepare a new dish for evaluation by a panel of judges. The chefs won’t know which kitchen they’ll be in or what they’ll be preparing.

Johanna Wilson Jones, a Myrtle Beach-based food writer and Dylan Foster, the chef and owner of Two Sons Seafood, will be judges on the show as well.

“From beachside spots and fresh seafood markets to international cafes and fine dining, Myrtle Beach is a culinary destination unlike any other with over 2,000 restaurants offering tried-and-true favorites next to innovative new flavors. The culinary experiences are just like The Beach – full of flavor, welcoming and ready for any craving,” said Karen Riordan, president and CEO, Visit Myrtle Beach.

Throughout the series Freitag, Jones and Foster will visit these 12 Grand Strand restaurants:

44 & King

Big Mike’s Soul Food

Bistro 217

Bonfire - A Smokin’ Taqueria

Ciao

Drift

Hook & Barrel

Johnny D’s

Perrone’s

Sea Captain’s House

Tidal Creek Brewhouse

Winna’s Kitchen

“Chef Swap at The Beach” will premiere on Oct. 1 on The Cooking Channel. It will have six episodes and will run until early November.

