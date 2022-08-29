Submit a Tip
C.A.P.T.U.R.E: Police urge community to join camera program to help solve crimes

“We can’t solve every crime alone.”
By Makayla Evans
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking anyone with surveillance cameras outside of their home, business, or neighborhood to consider signing up for their C.A.P.T.U.R.E. Program.

The C.A.P.T.U.R.E Program stands for Community Awareness Program Through Utilizing Residential Eyes.

Doorbells, motion capture or CCTV cameras of any kind around your home or business can help the police department cut down on how long it takes to investigate a crime.

If a crime happens near your home or business and you’re a part of the C.A.P.T.U.R.E. Program, officers might give you a call asking you to review your camera footage.

William Gregg, Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Real Time Crime analyst, said the program does not give officers access to your cameras, but it lets them know what kind of camera you have and where.

“We have a database only that has your information to contact you and say can you please look at your camera and review them? We’re looking for A, B or C. We’re looking for a red van from 2-3 a.m. and if you spot something can you please notify our detective agency,” said Gregg.

Video surveillance footage is one of the best methods used to catch and find people who commit crimes, and Gregg said signing up for the program not only benefits the police department but you and those around you.

“If a crime happens at your door, we want to help you as well as everybody else. If you have cameras that can share and help the neighbors that’s great. If they have cameras that capture something that yours didn’t, you would want them to share it as well,” said Gregg.

Gregg said nearly 100 people have signed up so far, but the police department is looking for more people to join

You can sign up for the C.A.P.T.U.R.E. Program by clicking here.

