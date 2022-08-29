Submit a Tip
Bond hearing scheduled Monday for man accused of killing Dillon County elementary school principal

By Kristin Nelson and Michael Owens
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A bond hearing has been scheduled for Monday for a man accused of killing the principal of a Pee Dee elementary school.

Kyle Church has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the death of 54-year-old Wendy Cook.

Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said deputies were called the evening of August 20 to the 1800 block of Southwind Road in Dillon, where they found a woman dead inside a car.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley later identified the victim as Cook, adding that she died of a gunshot wound.

Arrest warrants also state Cook was shot in the chest at Church’s home. The warrants go on to state that law enforcement has video evidence of the incident and that Chruch confessed to killing Cook.

Pernell said that Cook was the principal of Stewart Heights Elementary School.

He added that Church and Cook were acquaintances.

WMBF News later learned Church was also named in a pending wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a deadly ATV crash in July 2020.

He is being held at the Dillon County Detention Center.

2 hurt in Saturday night motorcycle crash on Highway 544
