Attorneys say lawsuit coming against Rockstar Cheer amid Homeland Security investigation

Scott Foster, the owner and founder of Rockstar Cheer, died in Greenville County on Monday.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina law firm announced they are representing multiple people in a lawsuit against a popular cheerleading and dance gym.

Rockstar Cheer founder Scott Foster was under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for allegations of sexual misconduct, according to Strom Law Firm.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Foster died on Aug. 22 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his car at Paris Mountain State Park.

Foster started Rockstar Cheer in Greenville but now the gym operates locations in multiple states.

FOX Carolina reached out to DHS for comment on the investigation but the agency would not release any information.

Attorneys with Strom Law Firm said they are representing multiple victims in incidents dating back more than 20 years. The attorneys, including Bakari Sellers, Jessica Fickling and Alexandra Benevento, are encouraging more people to come forward.

Sellers, who called the situation a “nightmare” for the families involved, has also accused the U.S. All Star Federation of failing to protect athletes. Rockstar Cheer says online its coaches are USASF-certified.

In a tweet on Sunday, USASF Cheer said it is committed to fostering an environment that is free from abuse and misconduct.

McGrath Law Firm in Mountain Pleasant, SC also announced legal action against Rockstar Cheer on Friday. The law firm says they have information about a “troubling history” of underage drinking and sexual misconduct involving Foster.

FOX Carolina News has reached out to Rockstar Cheer for comment on the allegations.

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

