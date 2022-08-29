Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

2 dead after shooting at Florence apartment complex, police say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two dead Sunday night.

According to FPD, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers arrived at the 1300 block of Valparaiso Drive after reports of a shooting with a victim.

Officers on the scene learned the female victim succumbed to her injuries at the scene and the suspect barricaded himself in a nearby unit at the Sedgefield Apartments, the report states.

Residents in the area were told to shelter in place for safety.

Due to the nature of the incident, the Florence Police Department’s Emergency Response Team and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to the scene.

Officers later found the suspect dead in the apartment.

This incident is under investigation by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s office.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hurt, another in custody after assault at Myrtle Beach hotel parking lot
2 hurt in Saturday night motorcycle crash on Highway 544
2 hurt in Saturday night motorcycle crash on Highway 544
Kundarrius Taylor, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly shooting of his...
College football player fatally shot in argument with roommate, police say
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Myrtle Beach police searching for truck that drove through fire scene
First responders urging safety after truck drives through scene of fire in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 2 dead after shooting at Florence apartment complex, police say
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Police C.A.P.T.U.R.E program uses cameras to help solve crimes
Off & on showers continue today with waves of rain to start the week.
FIRST ALERT: Showers & storms to start the work week
VIDEO: First responders urging safety after truck drives through scene of fire in Myrtle Beach
First responders urging safety after truck drives through scene of fire in Myrtle Beach