2 dead after shooting at Florence apartment complex, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two dead Sunday night.

According to FPD, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers arrived at the 1300 block of Valparaiso Drive after reports of a shooting with a victim.

Officers on the scene learned the female victim succumbed to her injuries at the scene and the suspect barricaded himself in a nearby unit at the Sedgefield Apartments, the report states.

Residents in the area were told to shelter in place for safety.

Due to the nature of the incident, the Florence Police Department’s Emergency Response Team and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to the scene.

Officers later found the suspect dead in the apartment.

This incident is under investigation by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s office.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.