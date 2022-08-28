Suspect charged after target practice turns deadly

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said one person was charged after a deadly target practice incident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Songbird Lane at around 6:30 p.m. about a shooting on Saturday.

Once on scene, deputies found one victim, unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

The Cherokee County coroner pronounced the victim, 42-year-old Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, dead at the scene.

Kesha Tate (Kesha Tate's family)

Tate’s family told the coroner that she was in the kitchen of her home when she heard multiple gunshots. She was reportedly looking out a window when a bullet came through it and struck her in the chest.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies investigated the scene throughout the night. They later detained a person of interest and booked them into the detention center around 2:53 a.m. this morning. According to deputies, 30-year-old Nicholas Skylar Lucas was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Shooting under the Influence. They added that they are still investigating the situation.

“This is a senseless death that could have been avoided had the gun owner been responsible and chosen a safer place to target practice,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller. “It is mind-blowing that a person thinks it’s alright to target practice or discharge a gun within close proximity so many other homes in a neighborhood. Unfortunately, it’s not against the law to be STUPID or our jails would be even more overcrowded. Our community needs to lift this victim’s family and her children up in prayer as they deal with this tragic loss”

If anyone has information regarding this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or Investigator Daniel Ward at 864-489-4722.

