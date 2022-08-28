First responders urging safety after truck drives through scene of fire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - First responders in both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee have recently seen acts of reckless driving at active scenes while roads are supposed to be blocked.

Earlier this month, a Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist were both killed by a driver that ran through a crash scene on Pamplico Highway. A South Carolina State Trooper and a Florence police officer were also hurt.

Then, the Myrtle Beach Fire Department released video of a similar incident that also happened this month. The video shows a white pickup truck driving through a closed-off intersection between two first responder vehicles as crews were at the scene of a fire.

The truck sped through moments after two firefighters picking up a hose were seen walking across the intersection.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for help in identifying the driver. MBPD MCpl. Tom Vest told WMBF News that incidents like this happen far too often.

“It’s not as surprising to us as more people would assume. This happens all the time,” he said.

The last time a Myrtle Beach police officer was hit while on duty was back in 2013.

“Seeing how dangerous it is for first responders working in and out of the roadways; unfortunately, our jobs take us there a lot,” said Vest.

First responders are urging drivers to use caution if they see lights and an active scene on the roads.

“The big thing people should remember is to give us a little bit of space. We’ve all got friends and family that we want to go home to at the end of that day. We can’t help you if you don’t let us do that,” he said.

Drivers in South Carolina are required by state law to move over to the non-adjacent lane when passing emergency vehicles that are stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights on. If moving over isn’t an option, then slowing down is also acceptable.

The “move over law” is specifically designed with the safety of emergency personnel in mind.

“If you kill somebody because you drive through a scene, the charges for that will be way more serious than a move over law violation,” said Vest.

Anyone with information about the driver in the Myrtle Beach incident is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.