FIRST ALERT: Great day to go to the beach, tomorrow not so much

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re expecting another dry day with a mixture of suns and clouds. A back door cold front will bring spotty showers on Monday

TODAY

We’ll start the day with some patchy fog across our area. Once the sun is up, this will help break apart the fog by 9am. The weather is going to be similar compared to yesterday. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures reaching in the mid 80s in the Grand Strand and upper 80s inland. Sea breeze will kick in a few pop up showers in the afternoon.

Another great day to be at the beach (WMBF)

TONIGHT

We are going to be drier earlier this evening, however that’s going to change. Rain chances will be returning late tonight after 2am from our next storm system. Overnight lows will drop in the low to mid 70s in the Pee Dee

TOMORROW

We’ll have a better chance in seeing rain on Monday. A back door cold front will bring spotty showers along the Grand Strand late Monday morning. This storm system will continue to push on shore. Inland areas will have their rain chances early afternoon. We’re not expecting an severe weather with this system. The showers will wrap up after dinner time.

Coastal front brings spotty showers tomorrow (WMBF)

THE TROPICS ARE BREWING

We’re now tracking 4 tropical waves in the Atlantic. One wave, has a 50% percent chance of development. That one has caught my attention because looking at the models, both the Euro and GFS show a strong development with that wave about 12 days from now. But again, models that are far out aren’t that accurate but it helps us understand what kind pattern we could see in the month of September. No need to be worried; It’s still far out and our entire WMBF First Alert Weather team will continue to keep you updated on the tropics

Tropics are brewing (WMBF)

