Earthquake reported in Midlands on Saturday afternoon

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, South Carolina, on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles Southeast of Elgin at 2:41 p.m.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 3 kilometers.

Last week, the USGS issued an advisory to estimate the chance of larger earthquakes in this area.

PREVIOUSLY: USGS issues earthquake advisory for Midlands, SC

