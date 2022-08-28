Deputies: Hospital patient steals patrol vehicle in Marion County, sets off chase into NC

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A patient at a local hospital set off a chase into North Carolina after stealing a patrol vehicle in the Pee Dee on Saturday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a disturbance at the county’s MUSC hospital. It’s there that deputies said a psychiatric patient took control of the patrol vehicle and left the area.

Several agencies assisted with the pursuit, which eventually made its way into North Carolina where the driver eventually surrendered.

No vehicles were damaged and no injuries were reported.

As of Sunday, it’s unclear if the driver was arrested or will face any charges.

