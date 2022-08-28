2 hurt in Saturday night motorcycle crash on Highway 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt later Saturday after a motorcycle crash on Highway 544.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened in the area of Bradford Circle at around 8:30 p.m. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

The two people hurt were taken to a hospital. Further details on their condition were not immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

