1 hurt, another in custody after assault at Myrtle Beach hotel parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WMBF) - One person was hurt after an assault at a hotel parking lot in Myrtle Beach early Sunday.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers were called to the Waikiki Village Retro Hotel on South Ocean Boulevard at around 1:45 a.m. after reports of the incident.

Officers then found the victim at the scene. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect has not been identified.

The MBPD said the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-918-1382.

