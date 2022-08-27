Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Panthers’ Darnold, Gonzalez out multiple weeks with injuries

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold leaves the field on a cart after getting injured...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold leaves the field on a cart after getting injured during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By The Associated Press and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Panthers backup quarterback Sam Darnold and kicker Zane Gonzalez were both carted off the field in the third quarter of Carolina’s preseason game Friday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Darnold suffered a sprained left ankle after Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer landed on him as the quarterback was releasing the ball. This is the second straight week the Panthers have lost a quarterback to an injury in a preseason game.

Last week rookie Matt Corral, the team’s third-round draft pick, suffered a season-ending injury when he tore a ligament in his foot in a 20-10 loss to the New England Patriots.

Darnold lost out on the team’s starting quarterback job earlier this week when Baker Mayfield was named the starter prior to the regular season.

Mayfield was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns on July 6 and had been competing with Darnold throughout training camp and during the preseason.

Darnold suffered a high ankle sprain and head coach Matt Rhule said it is significant. The Panthers will consider placing him on the short-term injured-reserve list.

“He will be back, just a matter of how many weeks he’ll miss,” Rhule said.

Gonzalez, who arrived in Carolina last season and signed a two-year contract extension this offseason, suffered a “significant long-term injury”, according to Rhule on Saturday. He will likely be out for an extended period of time and the team will now have to look at kickers to add to the roster.

“There are some guys out there that are accomplished kickers,” Rhule said. “There’s five or six teams where we have to wait and see their rosters and there are some guys that are out there. Everything from probably working guys out to looking at who’s out there, we’re gonna have to attack it. Because, obviously, this is a major thing for us.”

The Panthers will host the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 11 to kick off the 2022 season.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Mike's Soul Food
Lawsuit accuses Myrtle Beach city councilman of shorting servers’ tips, wages at restaurant
Myrtle Beach firefighters were called on Sunday night to help manually bring down passengers...
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes again after identifying same issue that caused attraction to stop Sunday night
Hosni Batebawia
Police arrest 17-year-old in connection to Socastee area shooting
Conway police investigating hit-and-run on Highway 501 near Lake Busbee
Conway police investigating hit-and-run on Highway 501 near Lake Busbee
Kyle Church
Warrants: Dillon County elementary school principal was shot in chest at suspect’s home; bond hearing set

Latest News

Injuries reported in pair of Marion County crashes on Highway 501
Injuries reported in pair of Marion County crashes on Highway 501
Mix of sun and clouds today
FIRST ALERT: Mix of sun and clouds today with low rain chances this weekend
WMBF Extra Point Logo
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 1
.
VIDEO: Conway police investigating Hwy 501 hit and run
.
VIDEO: Project Urban Square update