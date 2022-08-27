Submit a Tip
Injuries reported in pair of Marion County crashes on Highway 501
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Injuries were reported in a pair of crashes in the Pee Dee on Saturday.

The Marion Fire Department said rescue crews were called to the first crash in the area of Highway 501 and Harry Shelly Court just before noon. That wreck involved two vehicles.

Busy morning for Marion Rescue. Just before noon, Rescue 10, C101 and volunteers responded to Highway 501 South near...

Posted by Marion Fire & Rescue on Saturday, August 27, 2022

Crews were then called to a second crash further south on the highway near Galivants Ferry. Officials said a truck overturned near a creek bed after going over a guardrail.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported injuries in both wrecks, but further details were not immediately available.

Crews from the Rains Volunteer Fire Department and Marion County EMS also responded to the first crash, while Horry County Fire Rescue provided aid at the second scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

