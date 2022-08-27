FIRST ALERT: Mix of sun and clouds today with low rain chances this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a gloomy work weekend, we’re finally seeing some sunshine this weekend.

TODAY

We start our morning off with patchy fog across the Pee Dee. However, once the sun comes up, it will help break apart the fog by 9am. But besides that, it is going to be a pleasant day.

Patchy fog this morning (WMBF)

As drier air gradually filters into the Carolinas, clouds will slowly decrease through the weekend. The slightly drier air will also result in just a slight chance of a shower or two. The risk of a shower or two is just 20%. With a bit more sunshine, afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 80s at the beach and upper 80s inland.

Mix of sun and clouds today (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Rain chances will continue to be low throughout the evening with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are going to stay comfortable tonight with overnight lows dropping in the low to mid 70s across our area.

TOMORROW

Sunday will see a similar pattern with a bit more sunshine than we’ve seen so far this week along with a just a 20% chance of a shower. Temperatures will return to the middle and upper 80s with some inland spots hitting 90.

Drier air this weekend (WMBF)

CLOUDS AND RAIN CHANCES RETURN EARLY NEXT WEEK

A weak storm system is expected to bring gloomy skies again to kick off the work week. This storm system will also bring back rain chances in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. So far at this time, we’re not expecting severe weather with this system. Temperatures are going to remain in the 80s next week.

Rain chances returns next week (WMBF)

