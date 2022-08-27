Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

CAUGHT ON CAM: Ohio trooper dives for safety after cruiser was struck by pickup truck

By Chris Anderson and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A state highway patrol trooper avoided significant injuries after an early-morning hit-and-run incident in northern Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol hopes the public can help identify the driver of a pickup truck, who struck the side of the trooper’s cruiser and continued driving.

The incident occurred Friday after 1:30 a.m. on I-475 near U.S. Route 23, according to the OSHP.

Dash camera video shows the trooper diving over the interstate guardrail after the cruiser was struck, while parked on the side with its emergency lights activated.

Investigators believe the pickup involved is a dark-colored truck with damage on the left side.

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle involved can call the Ohio State Highway Patrol post at 419-856-5544.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Mike's Soul Food
Lawsuit accuses Myrtle Beach city councilman of shorting servers’ tips, wages at restaurant
Myrtle Beach firefighters were called on Sunday night to help manually bring down passengers...
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes again after identifying same issue that caused attraction to stop Sunday night
Horry County police called to Alexander Court in the Socastee area where one person was shot.
1 hurt, another in custody in Socastee area shooting
Conway police investigating hit-and-run on Highway 501 near Lake Busbee
Conway police investigating hit-and-run on Highway 501 near Lake Busbee
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death

Latest News

FILE - Workers in protective suits continue to clean the contaminated beach with a platform in...
Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill
WMBF Extra Point Logo
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 1
.
VIDEO: Conway police investigating Hwy 501 hit and run
.
VIDEO: Project Urban Square update