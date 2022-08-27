1 hurt in Conway-area shooting, police investigating
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Conway area.
The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened near Old Highway 90 and Edge Road at around 1 p.m.
The person hurt was taken to a hospital, but further details about their injuries were not immediately available.
Officials added that residents and others may see a significant police presence in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.
