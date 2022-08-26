WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The high school football season is well underway in South Carolina, as many teams from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee hope to start the year off on the right foot.

This page will be updated with final scores from across the area, as well as highlights from WMBF Extra Point, which airs at 11:15 p.m. Friday.

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY

Johnsonville 28, Green Sea Floyds 0

FRIDAY

Carolina Forest at Summerville

Silver Bluff at Socastee

Philip Simmons at St. James

Darlington at Hartsville

Loris at North Myrtle Beach

Oceanside Collegiate at South Florence

West Florence at Lake City

Wilson at Marion

Cheraw at Marlboro County

Lamar at Dillon

Georgetown at Andrews

Manning at Scotts Branch

Waccamaw at Carvers Bay

Lake View at Mullins

McBee at Buford

Latta at East Clarendon

Hemingway at Cross

Hannah-Pamplico at North Central

Hammond at Florence Christian

Pee Dee Academy at Cardinal Newman

Carolina Academy at Dillon Christian

The King’s Academy at Conway Christian

Starkville Academy at Trinity Collegiate

SATURDAY

Conway at Myrtle Beach

