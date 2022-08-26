WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 1
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The high school football season is well underway in South Carolina, as many teams from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee hope to start the year off on the right foot.
This page will be updated with final scores from across the area, as well as highlights from WMBF Extra Point, which airs at 11:15 p.m. Friday.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
THURSDAY
Johnsonville 28, Green Sea Floyds 0
FRIDAY
Carolina Forest at Summerville
Silver Bluff at Socastee
Philip Simmons at St. James
Darlington at Hartsville
Loris at North Myrtle Beach
Oceanside Collegiate at South Florence
West Florence at Lake City
Wilson at Marion
Cheraw at Marlboro County
Lamar at Dillon
Georgetown at Andrews
Manning at Scotts Branch
Waccamaw at Carvers Bay
Lake View at Mullins
McBee at Buford
Latta at East Clarendon
Hemingway at Cross
Hannah-Pamplico at North Central
Hammond at Florence Christian
Pee Dee Academy at Cardinal Newman
Carolina Academy at Dillon Christian
The King’s Academy at Conway Christian
Starkville Academy at Trinity Collegiate
SATURDAY
Conway at Myrtle Beach
