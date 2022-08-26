Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 1

WMBF Extra Point Logo
WMBF Extra Point Logo(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The high school football season is well underway in South Carolina, as many teams from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee hope to start the year off on the right foot.

This page will be updated with final scores from across the area, as well as highlights from WMBF Extra Point, which airs at 11:15 p.m. Friday.

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY

Johnsonville 28, Green Sea Floyds 0

FRIDAY

Carolina Forest at Summerville

Silver Bluff at Socastee

Philip Simmons at St. James

Darlington at Hartsville

Loris at North Myrtle Beach

Oceanside Collegiate at South Florence

West Florence at Lake City

Wilson at Marion

Cheraw at Marlboro County

Lamar at Dillon

Georgetown at Andrews

Manning at Scotts Branch

Waccamaw at Carvers Bay

Lake View at Mullins

McBee at Buford

Latta at East Clarendon

Hemingway at Cross

Hannah-Pamplico at North Central

Hammond at Florence Christian

Pee Dee Academy at Cardinal Newman

Carolina Academy at Dillon Christian

The King’s Academy at Conway Christian

Starkville Academy at Trinity Collegiate

SATURDAY

Conway at Myrtle Beach

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach firefighters were called on Sunday night to help manually bring down passengers...
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes again after identifying same issue that caused attraction to stop Sunday night
Horry County police called to Alexander Court in the Socastee area where one person was shot.
1 hurt, another in custody in Socastee area shooting
Report: 4 shots fired at vehicle along Highway 31 during suspected road rage incident
Big Mike's Soul Food
Lawsuit accuses Myrtle Beach city councilman of shorting servers’ tips, wages at restaurant
​Glenn Locklear III
Robeson County man charged with murder after body found, deputies say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Extra Point - Week 0 - Saturday scores
WMBF Extra Point Logo
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard: Scores from Saturday games
WMBF Extra Point Logo
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 0
.
VIDEO: Extra Point - Week 0 - Part 1