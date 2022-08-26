Submit a Tip
Waccamaw Market Cooperative coordinates and manages community based farmer’s markets throughout Horry and Georgetown Counties

By TJ Ross
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get’s some fresh produce and products right in your backyard from your neighbors.

The Waccamaw Market Cooperative offers just that by providing a place where people comfortably gather and meet.

They have locations from Surfside all the way to North Myrtle Beach.

Come along with Halley Murrow as she explores everything they have to offer.

