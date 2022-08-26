Submit a Tip
Veterans of Foreign Wars in South Carolina collecting supplies for Kentucky flood victims

Flood damage in southeastern Kentucky
Flood damage in southeastern Kentucky(Terry Parrott)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars in South Carolina are collecting supplies to help Kentucky flood victims.

At the beginning of August eastern Kentucky saw devastating floods that displaced hundreds of people and left dozens dead.

VFW State Commander Ed Stefanak, Jr., says the organization is running a supply drive for the victims. Monday through Thursday donations will be accepted until Sept. 11 at their headquarters in Lexington.

Supplies needed include bottled water, canned food, cleaning supplies, and laundry detergent. Drop-offs are available between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The address for donations is 210 Glassmaster Rd. Their offices can be contacted at 803-808-0317.

More information about the organization can be found at the link here.

