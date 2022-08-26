POLL: What should University of South Carolina rename live mascot?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina is set to announce a new name for their live rooster mascot, previously known as Sir Big Spur.

Eric Nichols, the university’s deputy athletics director, confirmed a new name will be announced before Sep. 3.

Multiple news outlets are reporting the name change is due to a disagreement between the former and current owners regarding the rooster’s comb.

The Twitter account for the rooster recently changed its name to remove mention of Sir Big Spur.

