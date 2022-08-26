Police arrest 17-year-old in connection to Socastee area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to a shooting on Thursday that sent one person to the hospital.

Police confirm that Hosni Batebawia was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Alexander Court and Holmestown Road.

According to an incident report, officers met with a witness who stated that he believed the suspect shot the victim. He told officers he didn’t see the shooting but heard shots fired.

Horry County police called to Alexander Court in the Socastee area where one person was shot. (Source: WMBF News)

The condition of the person shot is not known. Other details about what happened are also limited.

An incident report states that an officer met with the shooting victim at the Circle K gas station and that person was taken to the hospital. The person’s condition has not been released.

Arrest warrants Batebawia was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and was found with the gun.

