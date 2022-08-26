Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: 3-year-old shoots himself after getting gun from unlocked case

A toddler shot himself while playing with gun, police say. (SOURCE: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Tuberville and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A toddler in Florida shot and killed himself while playing with a gun he was able to get his hands on, according to police.

The Gainesville Police Department said the 3-year-old child grabbed a gun from an unlocked gun case inside a home in the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community on Wednesday.

WCJB reports the gun went off at around 6 p.m. and hit the child.

Police said two other juveniles witnessed the shooting.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Detectives are investigating the incident. Authorities gave no immediate word if any charges would be filed.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach firefighters were called on Sunday night to help manually bring down passengers...
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel closes again after identifying same issue that caused attraction to stop Sunday night
Katherine Coleman as she appeared for her bond hearing after she was charged with two counts of...
Myrtle Beach daycare worker arrested, accused of shoving two 1-year-old children
Deputies say the emergency vehicle could not get to the drowning call quickly because the two...
Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies searching for two dirt bikers who ‘purposefully’ slowed EMS car going to drowning child call
Report: 4 shots fired at vehicle along Highway 31 during suspected road rage incident
File - Police lights
1 hurt, another in custody in Socastee area shooting

Latest News

.
VIDEO: MUSC Health Black River Medical Center almost done
.
VIDEO: This is Carolina: Free mini pantry from Kiwanis Club
.
VIDEO: Parents concerned over dangerous pick-up and drop-off zones in HCS
.
VIDEO: Alexander Ct shooting
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach SkyWheel Reopens