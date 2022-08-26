Parents express concerns over dangerous school drop-off, pick-up

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - When Melissa Mancari went to drop her daughter, who is a freshman at Carolina Forest High School, she said she waited for over an hour to get into the school.

She says she’s not alone, other parents are also expressing concerns regarding this year’s traffic and overcrowding at the school.

“When you can’t get into the school, what else are we supposed to do?” Mancari said. “I mean it’s not like I’m sleeping in, running out the door, leaving my house late I’m in line at your school at 7:10 in the morning and you’re still going to mark my kids late.”

Mancari said she has seen cars bumper-to-bumper all along Gardner Lacy Road, parallel to the school.

Due to the traffic and long waiting times, she said she’s witnessed students get out of cars and walk through traffic just to make it to class on time by 8:25 a.m.

“It’s like a game of frogger watching the kids trying to cross the road and it’s just so dangerous,” the mother of four said.

Not only are Carolina Forest High School parents expressing concerns, but also at Palmetto Bays Elementary School.

A father, whose daughter is in fourth grade, said he sees cars blow through red lights when he goes to drop off or pick up his daughter.

He said there are no school speed limit or school zone signs at the intersection of Highway 814 and 544 where the school is located.

“That could be us or that could be one of her classmates that gets fatally struck by a vehicle while they’re trying to go to school,” he said. “The speed limit is 45 here, and if you’re going 45 it feels like you’re going slow. Majority of people don’t go the speed limit and in the morning because everybody is in a rush to go somewhere, it can potentially lead to a dangerous situation.”

The SCDOT regulates speed limits and signage on state roads, including Hwy 544, but Horry County Schools is working on a solution to the issue.

HCS said they are talking with the district to address these concerns by working on putting in a stop light at Carolina Forest High School.

Check back with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.