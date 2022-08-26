Submit a Tip
One injured in single-car crash in Horry County

Car Crash in Galivants Ferry
Car Crash in Galivants Ferry(Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) -- Crews were called to a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Galivants Ferry.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a call at 7:08 p.m. on Pee Dee Road South near Hodge Road for a single-car collision.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

