Municipal Improvement District could host future community events

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- A new district in downtown Myrtle Beach could soon follow the trends of the city’s Arts and Innovation District.

The Municipal Improvement District will stretch from 21st Avenue North to 12th Avenue South, across Kings Highway and into Withers Swash.

Plans include improving safety in the area and hosting community engagement through festivals and events. Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance met Thursday to discuss those plans further.

Business owners in the MID section of Myrtle Beach will pay more property taxes, but the extra investment will go directly to that part of the city.

President and CEO of Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance, Amy Barrett said the extra tax should generate close to $10 million over the next ten years.

Barrett said with the vision of the Arts and Innovation District coming to life, it’s proof people want to come to downtown Myrtle Beach.

“There is a stigma we are trying to get over right now, we’re trying to pique their interest to come back,” said Barrett.

During the meeting, sub-committees discussed issues such as the homeless population, public safety and sanitation.

The group says they want to hear from the people living in these communities and learn about where the issues are, along with what the city is doing right and wrong.

As more events begin later this year, Barrett said they hope to expand the city’s successful Winter Wonderland event into the Arts in Innovation District, Nance Park and along the boardwalk.

“We want to light up the boardwalk and connect the oceanfront events to Nance Plaza,” said Barrett.

Myrtle Beach City Council held a special meeting this month unanimously voting to push ahead with the municipal improvement district plans.

Barrett says it’s now time to start putting these plans into action.

“This is hard work but it’s a great reward and we want people to feel a part of the change happening,” said Barrett.

According to the City of Myrtle Beach, once finalized the MID tax increase would charge commercial properties, businesses and second homes an extra $60 per $100,000 worth of assessed value.

